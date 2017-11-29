Menu
Irma Read this Next

New study of Houston floodplain could trigger how we categorize and prepare for floods
Advertisement

Linsey Fagan officially filed her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives District TX 26 as a member of the Democratic Party Nov. 16, and would be the first woman to hold the role if she’s elected.


Fagan is a single mom and native of Texas’ 26th district, which encompasses part of the Dallas-Forth Worth metropolitan area, according to news website The Leader.

RELATED: Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment accusation.

Her endorsements include Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, national organizations that traditionally back grassroots candidates.

“The American people deserve to be represented by someone who cares more about them than lobbyists and corporations,” Fagan said of her decision to run.

Her platform encompasses three main issues, according to her website: “get dirty money out of politics,” “health care for everyone,” and “education for everyone.”

Fagan’s name will appear on Democratic primary ballots March 6, 2018, ahead of the November general election.

RELATED: How will the delay in court-ordered redistricting affect the 2018 primaries?

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

New study of Houston floodplain could trigger how we categorize and prepare for floods
Rare Houston

New study of Houston floodplain could trigger how we categorize and prepare for floods

,
This charity uses a Harvey-ravaged city to change the conversation on cash-only donations
Rare Houston

This charity uses a Harvey-ravaged city to change the conversation on cash-only donations

,
According to a new ranking, Texas is the 2nd best state in the nation for food
Rare Houston

According to a new ranking, Texas is the 2nd best state in the nation for food

,
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller admittedly shared fake news, and he’s not taking it down
Rare Houston

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller admittedly shared fake news, and he’s not taking it down

,
Advertisement