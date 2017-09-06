Thankfully, Harvey spared the Houston area’s iconic cultural institutions – for the most part

Houston, home to the Menil, MFAH and Theater District among other venues, is a cornerstone of arts culture.

RELATED: One of Houston’s most popular museums will be temporarily closing next year

Dramatic as Harvey’s impacts were in Houston, most venues were spared major damage from the hurricane.

The Los Angeles Times published a rundown of each major venue and the damage – if any – sustained.

The Theater District, located in downtown, currently holds the the unfortunate distinction of leading the pack in terms of most damage:





Theater District: The Wortham Center’s two theaters experienced front-of-house flooding, but its stages and hallways sustained minimal water damage. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts: The theater, where the Houston Symphony performs, suffered very minimal water penetration, with staff able to move valuable items to upper floors. Alley Theatre: One of the venue’s two stages, the Neuhaus, filled with water in its lobby. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts: flooding in its loading docks, but the water since receded. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: No damage to the main campus, and collections are all safe; however its satellite locations, the Rienzi and Bayou Bend, saw flood damage in their gardens. The Menil Collection: No damage.

RELATED: Enjoy the Menil Collection before it’s too late

Perhaps the cultural institution receiving the most damage was one in Wharton, about 60 miles southwest of Houston.

The museum complex there was inundated with floodwater and will be closed indefinitely.

If you need or would like to help in the Houston area, read more here.