Menu
mattress mack pearland sized Read this Next

Mattress Mack is receiving a special honor as a thank you for his service to Houston
Advertisement

According to reports, an 18-wheeler swerved to avoid a car earlier today along the Katy Freeway at Loop 610.

As a result of the swerving, a collision reportedly occurred, causing a sulfuric acid spill onto the roadway and creating delays throughout the day.


RELATED: These videos of Houston traffic prove that even traffic is bigger in Texas

Authorities said the westbound lanes of I-10 stayed closed through part of rush hour Tuesday afternoon after the spill, and TxDOT urged those in the area to take alternate routes around the mess.

Investigators say about half a  gallon of the acid spilled onto the highway, but, because the cargo load reportedly shifted in the truck, a hazmat crew worked to offload the content, TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

By the a.m. portion of rush hour, Eyewitness News reported some of the lanes to be reopened, but estimated the road wouldn’t be fully operational until later this evening.

RELATED: Houston traffic is balling in this week’s edition of Draped Up Drivers

The acid reportedly spilled as part of the incident is said to be used in livestock feed, and is not considered a threat to the public; rather, it is an inconvenience for drivers throughout the area.

Hang in there, Houston.

Thanks to a hazmat spill, the Katy Freeway saw 12 hours of mess Tuesday AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Mattress Mack is receiving a special honor as a thank you for his service to Houston
Rare Houston

Mattress Mack is receiving a special honor as a thank you for his service to Houston

,
Houstonians remember where they were when the Astros earned history
Rare Houston

Houstonians remember where they were when the Astros earned history

,
Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges
Rare Houston

Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges

,
Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more “appealing” than Dallas
Rare Houston

Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more “appealing” than Dallas

,
Advertisement