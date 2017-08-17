Thanks to Elon Musk, Blue Bell ice cream really is out of this world

Blue Bell’s comeback is proving to be out of this world.

Two years after the iconic Texas ice-cream brand’s deadly listeria outbreak, which killed business for months, it seems all has been forgiven.

Especially in other worlds.

According to NASA’s space station blog, small cups of chocolate, vanilla and birthday-cake flavored Blue Bell were launched into space this week, as part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, destined for the International Space Station.





Astronauts at the space station are certainly dedicated fans of the ice cream, which was shipped in freezers.

When those freezers return to Earth in mid-September, they’ll contain research samples.

