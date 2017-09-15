Thanks to possible road rage, four people were hospitalized after an accident on the Gulf Freeway

Earlier this week, the Gulf Freeway shut down following two accidents, which sent four to the hospital.

An ambulance responding to a possible road-rage incident was hit by another car.

Two paramedics were taken to the hospital, along with two of the cars’ occupants.

Authorities think road rage led to the first accident, where both drivers were believed to know each other.

By mid-morning after the incident, one of the paramedics was released from the hospital.

This is a developing story.