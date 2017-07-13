Thanks to the power of Twitter, J.J. Watt gives broke college student a pair of new shoes

J.J. Watt may be in the offseason, but the Texans defensive end is staying busy touting two new projects.

And he also makes time to win over more fans, winning at every turn on social media.

One day after his own line of clothes with Dallas-based Mizzen+Main dropped, he debuted his first-edition shoes with Reebok.

The latter launch wasn’t lost on one young college fellow. In a tweet to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, @gavin_winters wrote:





Wish I wasn't a broke college kid or else I would definitely be getting me some @JJWatt honestly probably wouldn't fall apart like NIKE's https://t.co/WLIuK1ti5H — Gavin Winters (@gavin_winters) July 12, 2017

The Texans standout, tagged in the tweet, promptly responded in vintage J.J. Watt style:

We've all been there (yeah, even on scholarship I was on the Ramen diet a time or two). I got you Gavin, DM me your address. https://t.co/GudUgGrwbp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 12, 2017

And just like that, from the Twitter gods, Winters was blessed with a new pair of the $99 shoes.

According to CBS Sports, the shoe is “inspired by the veteran’s no-nonsense attitude on the field and in the gym.” Its signature training features, like Liquidfoam cushioning and Leno weave ventilation, “represent the work that went into Watt’s journey back to the gridiron.”

With these moves, Watt doesn’t have to work hard at winning old fans and new ones alike with his generous spirit.