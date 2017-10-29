The accused killer of two UT students is finally standing trial decades after his alleged murders

According to investigators, Chiron Frances evaded police for the murders of University of Texas (UT) students Douglas Schwartz, 20, and Eric Heidbreder, 19, for over 21 years before being arrested for his alleged crimes.

Police said they recently arrested Frances after being recognized in Venezuela.

Investigators reportedly found two students shot to death in Schwartz’s car in 1994.

Witnesses said they saw Frances shoot into the car and run away, but he remained on the run despite efforts to orchestrate his apprehension.





According to police, he killed his two victims there during a break between their classes, allegedly to buy marijuana from Frances.

Upon examination of the bodies, investigators found the shot came from someone sitting in the car’s backseat.

Prosecutor Matthew Bannister claims Frances confessed to the crime while speaking with a friend shortly after:

“Did you hear about those two white boys that got shot?… I did that. I set it up,” he allegedly said.

The defense is claiming both the eyewitness testimony and the evidence in police possession are inconclusive.

Lawyers project Frances’ trial to last around two weeks.

If he’s convicted of the murders, he could be sentenced with anything from parol to 99 years in prison, but he will not face the death penalty due to his extradition from Venezuela.