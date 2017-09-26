The Astrodome is getting new life through an age-old battle no one will ever win

The Houston Astrodome is coming back to life — sort of.

With the release of the film “Battle of the Sexes,” Houston is reminded of the city’s role in the historic match between athlete and activist Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which took place in the Astrodome in 1973.

While the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, Houston will never forget that the historic match between King and Riggs played in the beloved Astrodome.

Riggs, 55 at the time, challenged 29-year-old King to the 5-game match, saying it was impossible for any woman to win.





The match quickly became a symbol for women’s liberation, with both King and Riggs vocal about their opinions.

“I’ll put Billie Jean King and all the other Women’s Libbers back where they belong – in the kitchen and the bedroom,” Riggs said of the match during pre-game interviews.

The more nonsense he spouts, the worse it's gonna be when he loses. Emma Stone vs @SteveCarell. September 22. #BattleoftheSexes pic.twitter.com/l7yACyqRQB — BattleOfTheSexes (@billievsbobby) August 28, 2017

King, who was already fighting for female equality and better pay for women, took the opportunity as a chance to prove her point.

Riggs previously defeated female tennis player Margaret Court, then 30, at the first battle of the sexes match.

He won in straight sets 6-2 and 6-1.

While King initially fell behind Riggs during their face off, King pulled out the win in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3, and 6-3.

.@espn: On this date in 1973, @BillieJeanKing defeated Bobby Riggs in three sets in the "Battle of the Sexes."[📷: Bettmann/Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/ef2brI1i6N — BattleOfTheSexes (@billievsbobby) September 20, 2016

King’s win eventually lead to the Women’s Tennis Association, helping to bring legitimacy to many women players of the sport.

The triumph of a female over a male in a sports arena also made waves in other areas of life, such as women taking on stronger roles in the household.

The new film stars Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, promising a perfect blend of comedy and drama.

In select theaters now, the film goes wide on September 29.

Long live the Astrodome!