The Astros just can’t lose, with another one of their own finally getting his spot in the MLB Hall of Fame

It’s been a long time coming, but beloved Houston sports figure Jeff Bagwell is finally getting his spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

On the ballot for seven years and seven months, the legendary Astros first baseman recently learned his place on the ranks is official.

Now, fans are flocking to Cooperstown to savor the occasion.

Bagwell will meet with the media for the first time Saturday, taking the stage Sunday for his induction ceremony.





This is the second time in three years a ‘Stros player will be inducted – fellow “Killer B” Craig Biggio made the cut in 2015.