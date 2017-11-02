The Astros’ World Series win brings a romantic ending for Carlos Correa and his girlfriend

The Houston Astros World Series win proved to be more than just exciting on a sports level.

The team’s star short stop Carlos Correa took the exciting moment to propose to his girlfriend.

The moment was filled with tears and a beautiful hug, and his girlfriend, the former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez, said yes.

“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments in my life,” Correa said of the accomplishment. “And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life. Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world, will you marry me?





The moment was followed by screams of happiness, and a really special kiss.