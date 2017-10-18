The “best friend” of a missing Bay City teen is charged with his murder, as another minor escapes a similar fate

Seventeen-year-old Michael Trevino Jr. and two 16-year-olds are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bay City teen, Devin Davalos.

Davalos, 17, was found Friday along the Brazos River after his family reported him missing the previous day. His car was also found parked nearby earlier on the day he was found, engulfed in flames.

Davalos was shot multiple times, and one of the teens who is charged with his death was his best friend, according to Davalos’ brothers.





Police say they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, in southwest Houston, another minor’s life was altered by gunfire. This time, a nine-year-old boy was shot in the leg at an apartment complex.

According to the Houston Police Department, shots were fired at around 6:00 pm at an apartment in the 8000 block of Boone Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

