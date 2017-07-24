The building where Beyonce and Solange once recorded has seen its final days

So much for preserving historical Houston monuments.

The Midtown building where Beyonce and her sister Solange once recorded is no longer standing. The property’s new owners, the car dealer chain Group 1 Automotive, demolished the property last week.

The House of Dereon Media Center once housed a recording studio and was where the Knowles sisters’ dad, Mathew, had his music headquarters for 15 years. It was also an event space.





Bounded by Webster, Labranch, Crawford and Hadley streets, the parcel will likely make way for an automotive concern. Group 1 owns and operates 159 dealerships, 210 franchises and 45 collision centers in the United States, the U.K. and Brazil.