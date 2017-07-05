The Cheetos Museum is looking for artsy new pieces, and you could win cash
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Rare Houston

The Cheetos Museum is looking for artsy new pieces, and you could win cash

Article will continue after advertisement

Eating Cheetos is about to get even more fun. Next time you’re noshing on the delicious orange snacks, look before you munch because your bag could hold up to $50,000.

RELATED: Houston is getting a new barbecue joint

Frito-Lay, the company that makes Cheetos, is holding a contest to find new exhibits for its official online Cheetos Museum. The museum features photos of Cheetos that resemble actual real life things, such as a person running, a gummy bear, or a guitar.

Each week, Cheetos is paying out $5,000 to a weekly winner whose artsy Cheeto was the top-cheetah that week. Once all of the weekly winners are selected, Frito-Lay is awarding $50,000 for the best overall submission.


Not an official winner? Don’t despair because there are other ways to win in this contest. You can also take home a $1 or $500 prize by submitting your photo on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #CheetosMuseum and #Contest.

To participate in the contest, submit a photo of your artsy Cheeto on the the museum’s webpage. You’ll need to upload the photo, add a description, and choose the category it fits into.

RELATED: Amazon could do to the food industry what Walmart did to retailers

Flaming Hot and regular orange Cheetos are eligible for the contest. The contest ends August 6.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement