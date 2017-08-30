The Clear Creek ISD family is mourning the loss of one of their own

Ruben Jordan, who coached track and football at Clear Creek High for over three decades, was confirmed dead today.

According to an ABC13 report, Jordan was missing since Saturday morning after he was assisting in rescue efforts and last seen helping to get people out of high water areas.

His family confirmed his death via Facebook, saying the Friendswood Police Department let them know, but declined to provide any further information at this time.

Jordan’s family released a statement:

“Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks for the effort, support and prayers we received while trying to locate him.”

Jordan was retired from his coaching job at the time of his death, but is still remembered fondly by those who worked with him at the district.

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Coach Jordan. Please keep him, his family and the @CreekWildcats in your thoughts during this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/vgb88TRWHV — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) August 29, 2017

“RIP Coach Ruben C Jordan – Wildcat Forever” the caption beneath his photo read.

“A good man with a kind heart,” Mike Lara posted, “He will be missed.”