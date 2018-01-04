Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-04 at 10.59.17 AM Read this Next

A 5-car accident forced commuters to a standstill early Thursday
Advertisement

The log showed the aircraft scheduled to land in Texas, but a small plane originating from Oklahoma City is missing, and, now the Coast Guard is reportedly searching the Gulf of Mexico for signs of the aircraft.


RELATED: One picture shows just how narrowly pilots avoided the worst plane crash of all time when missing the runway

Authorities say the Cirrus SR22T took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, but it failed to land at its scheduled destination, which separate publications place at either San Antonio or Georgetown, Texas.

It is not clear if the plane carried any passengers on board, which can reoprtedly seat up to five. The plane is registered to Edmond, Okla.-based Abide Aviation.

Air traffic controllers said they failed to establish communication with the pilot, who monitors said they last observed on the same course, 15,000 feet off the coast of Freeport – about 200 miles northwest of Cancun.

RELATED: A year after authorities quit, a Houston company is resuming the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight

While the Coast Guard is using a C-130 to search the Gulf, officials said the type of Cirrus aircraft they are hopeful to find is equipped with a parachute system a pilot can use in an emergency.

This is a developing story.

.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement