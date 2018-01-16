Menu
Courtney Roland, the Rivals.com football reporter whose disappearance gave her family and far-flung friends a two-day scare, is thanking everyone who helped with the positive outcome of her unusual incident.


Roland, who apparently suffered a bizarre reaction to medication which left her disoriented and out of touch with family, issued the following statement Monday:

On Friday I was released from Houston Methodist Medical Center. After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care. I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your thoughts, prayers and support. I would also like to thank the Houston Police Department for their efforts. My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me. I wish I could thank each of you in person.

Roland, who texted a friend that a strange car was following her home after covering a Texas A&M football practice in Houston, went dark Jan. 7.

She was found two days later at a Galleria-area Chick-fil-A restaurant — a day after being spotted at the luxury mall shopping — outwardly unharmed.

