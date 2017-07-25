The debate on Texas’ bathroom bill points to a widening gap between urban cities and the Lone Star State’s conservative heritage

Despite the line of people to protest, yesterday, the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee voted 8-1 to pass a bill on to the full Senate restricting bathroom usage for transgender people.

They came from large Texas cities like San Antonio, and among them were transgender people, as well as their friends and families.

SB 3 passed after just three hours of emotional testimony from the people who would be directly affected by the legislation, potentially pointing to a growing ideological gap between state legislators and the people who live in Texas’ largest cities.





“I’ve read that this bill is supposed to protect safety. Well, what about my safety?” Ashley Smith, an transgender individual, said regarding the bill “Is it going to be open season on transgender people and our families?”

Smith also said being forced to use a men’s restroom while looking like a woman could incite violence against individuals dealing with similar situations.

According to the LA Times, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says his reasons for supporting the bill are simple:

“(I don’t want) sexual predators masquerading as being transgender to enter into a bathroom to follow a little girl, or somebody’s wife, or somebody’s daughter.”

