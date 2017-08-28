The decision about where to hold Astros/Rangers series went into extra innings, but officials finally have a plan

This week’s regularly scheduled Houston Astros/Texas Rangers baseball game is not going to happen at Minute Maid Park.

That much is certain.

Thanks to the rain and historic flooding, Major League Baseball was forced to move the series, games for which were scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday in Houston, to Florida:

The Astros will play this week’s scheduled three-game series vs. the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 28, 2017

Tampa Bay is a neutral site, and, because of its weather-friendly dome, hosting the three games in Florida will work best, according to league officials.





Another possibility considered was for the two teams swap hosting duties, with the series shifting to Arlington this week, and the Astros playing as the “home” team first and Dallas taking the position in Houston some time later.

In spite of the Florida plan, a remaining complicating factor is trying to work with Astros players and their families as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

If things work out as planned as of now, Tampa Bay says they are ready with open arms:

We're happy to have you. Tickets will be available at this link ASAP. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2017

Earn it, y’all.