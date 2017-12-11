A home once owned by former Houston Rockets superstar Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon can be yours for a truly slam dunk price.

The mansion on Houston’s north side is now for sale, with a reduced, current asking price of $595,000.





Inside, its new owners will find plenty of head room in every space, as the home is reportedly custom-made for the 7-foot basketball legend back in 1983.

Located at 2902 Pine Lake Trail, near the Northgate Country Club about 20 miles north of downtown Houston, records show the house covers more than 7,200 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths and a three-car garage.

The wine rack room doesn’t look too bad, either:

According to the homes listing on HAR.com, the home comes complete with a lagoon pool, spa and waterfall, as well as a game room and media room for entertainment.

The exercise room and outdoor basketball hoop are also included, but the new owners shouldn’t count on learning basketball through osmosis or becoming as skilled as the previous champion owner.

Worried about neighbors? Jim “Mattress Mac” McIngvale previously owned a home in the area, if this helps you feel more at home.

The mansion could make the ultimate holiday present for a die-hard Rockets fan who wants to own a piece of “The Dream.”

Check out the rest of your new future home here.