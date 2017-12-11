Menu
JAIL-CELL-BARS-INMATE-PRISON-ARREST-CRIMINAL-e1341579531215-690×388 Read this Next

Wisconsin man sentenced to 11 years for traveling to Houston for sex with 4-year-old
Advertisement

A home once owned by former Houston Rockets superstar Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon can be yours for a truly slam dunk price.

The mansion on Houston’s north side is now for sale, with a reduced, current asking price of $595,000.


Inside, its new owners will find plenty of head room in every space, as the home is reportedly custom-made for the 7-foot basketball legend back in 1983.

Located at 2902 Pine Lake Trail, near the Northgate Country Club about 20 miles north of downtown Houston, records show the house covers more than 7,200 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths and a three-car garage.

The wine rack room doesn’t look too bad, either:

Screen shot of HAR.com

RELATED: Today in Houston Sports History: Rockets Win First NBA Title

According to the homes listing on HAR.com, the home comes complete with a lagoon pool, spa and waterfall, as well as a game room and media room for entertainment.

Screen shot of HAR.com

The exercise room and outdoor basketball hoop are also included, but the new owners shouldn’t count on learning basketball through osmosis or becoming as skilled as the previous champion owner.

RELATED: Houston Sports Authority To Honor Campbell, Olajuwon and Ryan

Worried about neighbors?  Jim “Mattress Mac” McIngvale previously owned a home in the area, if this helps you feel more at home.

The mansion could make the ultimate holiday present for a die-hard Rockets fan who wants to own a piece of “The Dream.”

Screen shot of HAR.com

Check out the rest of your new future home here.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Recorded this week over 75 years ago, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a Lone Star classic
Rare Houston

Recorded this week over 75 years ago, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a Lone Star classic

,
Houston mother allegedly kicked off plane for breastfeeding her crying child
Rare Houston

Houston mother allegedly kicked off plane for breastfeeding her crying child

,
Houston startup promises to be “Uber for private jets”
Rare Houston

Houston startup promises to be “Uber for private jets”

,
Wisconsin man sentenced to 11 years for traveling to Houston for sex with 4-year-old
Rare Houston

Wisconsin man sentenced to 11 years for traveling to Houston for sex with 4-year-old

,
Advertisement