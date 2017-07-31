The driver who forced two cops to jump off a freeway bridge sees her day in court

The alleged drunk driver who forced two Houston Police officers to jump from a freeway bridge last week is set to appear in court today.

Bianca Chanelle Bennett, 25, has been charged with intoxication assault and her bond was set at $50,000.

Bennett is accused of reckless driving which caused Officer R. Carter and Officer C. Herrera to jump from a freeway overpass to avoid the car.

The officers are part of a two-man unit with the DWI Task Force. Carter, who has been with HPD for seven years, is recovering from his injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital; Herrera, a four-year veteran of the department, has been released from the hospital.





Two Houston firefighters have been credited with helping save the officers’ lives by alerting them to the vehicle.

“I saw a car driving around the engine I guess trying to exit the freeway but it wasn’t slowing down, so I just yelled out, ‘Watch out,'” Wesley Pleasant, a 13-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, said. “I guess it was enough time for everybody to react and get out of the way.”