The family of a slain dollar store employee hopes surveillance video leads to answers

Police said the 30-year-old father of two didn’t stand a chance against two attackers, who reportedly entered a north Houston Family Dollar store armed and dangerous Friday night.

RELATED: Shooting in apartment parking lot leaves one man injured in west Houston and his assailant on the loose

Demonique Johnson, an employee of the store for approximately five months, died during the robbery.

“Never bothered nobody,” his father Willie Johnson said in an interview to ABC 13. “Hard-working man, all he did was try to make money to do what he needed done.”





The robbers targeted the store in the 7600 block of Jensen around 10:00 p.m. Surveillance video shows Johnson struggling with the men before being hit with the fatal shot.

RELATED: Four incidents in three days, several shootings are leaving Houstonians on edge

According to the authorities, the suspects are identified as men in their 20’s last seen running south from the store following the shooting.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.