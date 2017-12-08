By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman

According to social media reports (including tweets from reporters along for the trip, as well as a White House official), the first and second lady stopped by the venerable Texas burger chain and walked out with at least some of those famous fries. The rest of their order is unknown (so far), but the tweets about the pit stop are quite a journey.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Reporters in the press pool said the first and second lady treated them to fries.

… yes! fries for the press van tho 🍟 pic.twitter.com/ENUyEiN0cf — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

Officials in Texas approved. The orange and the white, as ever, proved to be a unifying force.

Looks like @FLOTUS is Texas savvy. She & Karen Pence dined at @Whataburger today with my wife the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help for #HurricaneHarvey. @TexasFLCA #txlege #TexasStrong. https://t.co/QjnDgxbTdD — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 6, 2017

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Trump and Pence stopped at the Whataburger at 602 Padre Island Drive.

