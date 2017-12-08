By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First lady Melania Trump, along with second lady Karen Pence, traveled to Texas on Wednesday to visit with first responders and check on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. And if there’s anything politicians (or in this case, politicians’ spouses) love to do when they’re on a visit, it’s make a stop at a purveyor of local cuisine. Trump and Pence flew through Corpus Christi, which means Whataburger.
According to social media reports (including tweets from reporters along for the trip, as well as a White House official), the first and second lady stopped by the venerable Texas burger chain and walked out with at least some of those famous fries. The rest of their order is unknown (so far), but the tweets about the pit stop are quite a journey.
Reporters in the press pool said the first and second lady treated them to fries.
Officials in Texas approved. The orange and the white, as ever, proved to be a unifying force.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, Trump and Pence stopped at the Whataburger at 602 Padre Island Drive.
