The Fort Bend Sheriff’s office is helping Houstonians identify when they really should be concerned about coyotes around town

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office knows you’ve seen a coyote.

In fact, it would be weirder if people weren’t seeing the critters, which are common in Texas.

Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office is being inundated with a lot of calls about the animals roaming near neighborhoods.

With so many citizens calling in about coyotes, the sheriff’s office wanted people to know the canine cousins aren’t usually dangerous. They may pose some threat to unattended pets, but humans have little to fear from coyotes.





In case citizens are still worried, the sheriff’s office provided a list of warning signs people should report immediately.

The “warning” left people in stitches.

“If you see a coyote in Fort Bend County, here are the warning signs you should report:

Coyote carrying a box marked “ACME”

Coyote dropping anvil from hot air balloon

Coyote posting signs such as “Detour” or “Free Bird Seed”

Coyote in possession of a giant magnet

Coyote in possession of catapult

Coyote detonating explosives/TNT

Coyote launching self with giant crossbow”

The sheriff’s office posted the full warning on Facebook:

They also Tweeted about the warning:

