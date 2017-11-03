The future Mrs. Carlos Correa is a complete catch and here are 10 reasons why

Just when Houston thought things couldn’t get any better, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made their first World Series victory even more memorable.

In a post-game interview, Correa decided it was the perfect time to ask girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez to be his wife.

As hearts across Houston paused mid-beat, the beauty queen rushed to her champion with an emphatic yes.

World Series Bound 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Now that the bubbly beauty became is future Mrs. Baseball, we all want to know more. Luckily for Rodriguez, she’s right at home in the spotlight.





1. She’s a former Miss Texas USA.

Rodriguez hails from Laredo, Texas, and won the Miss Texas crown in 2016. Previously, she’d won Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013. Rodriguez proudly represents her Mexican-American heritage on the pageant circuit.

The gorgeous Daniella Rodriguez doing her last shoot as Miss Texas USA pic.twitter.com/Ec90Algkqy — PageantsNews (@PageantsNEWS) July 21, 2016

2. She and Correa met when she threw out the first pitch at an Astros game in August 2016.

Though many joked she botched her first pitch, the beauty queen was all smiles. Her toss came up short and drifted off to the side of the plate. They posted their first photo as a couple during a Kanye West concert in Chicago Oct. 7, 2016.

3. She’s an Aggie.

Rodriguez studied teaching and early childhood development at Texas A&M International University, located right in her hometown. After she finishes her undergraduate education, Rodriguez said she wants to go to graduate school to earn a master’s degree in school counseling.

Can you tell I'm excited for today's game?!🙈 I'm already so proud of our #Aggies! Thank you IMG for my #ootd 😉 pic.twitter.com/JehmoJUFCU — Nancy Gonzalez (@MissTXUSA) March 24, 2016

4. She just turned 21 on July 28.

Rodriguez may have a stellar resume already, thanks to her pageant titles, but she’s only 21. While she was competing for the Miss USA crown, she was the youngest woman in her cohort.

Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Lady😍 #21 A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

5. Her dream job is to be an actress.

Rodriguez considers acting to be her greatest talent. She began acting when she was a child and has participated in camps to improve her skills. She even appeared in a few independent films created by University of Texas students.

Daniella Rodriguez, @realmisstxusa, is eager to represent her Mexican American roots at Miss USA. #RoadToVegashttps://t.co/A4sIoHxSTQ — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 13, 2016

6. She worked for her parents’ family-run business.

Rodriguez comes from a close family. In addition to helping her parents run their business, she said she hopes to one day repay them for all the sacrifices they made for her.

Fotos y recuerdos ❤️ A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Jun 12, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Her father and brothers even taught her how to shoot, a skill she demonstrated for a pageant preview.

7. She plays the guitar and even writes her own songs.

The beauty queen is bursting with talent. No wonder Correa fell so hard for her.

It's 2017 time 😍🌟🎉 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

8. She was a philanthropist before she became Miss Texas.

In her teenage years, Rodriguez supported organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Pink Ribbon Awareness, Best Buddies and the Special Olympics. After Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston, she joined Correa in helping the city recover.

My new buddy here definitely kept the energy up at the #BestBuddies event this morning☺️🌞 #MissTexasUSA #MissUSA #MissUniverse A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on May 28, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

9. She’s a dog mom to the most beautiful pup.

Correa’s pup Groot accompanies the beauty and her beau everywhere, even supporting Correa’s efforts on the field. Together, they make a beautiful family.

Beach time with my alpha males 🌊 #Groot is such a goofball 😂 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

10. She once participated in a jalapeno eating contest.

We don’t know if she won, but her participation shows her bravery. She also enjoys jalapenos on her Whataburger.

There's no place like home 😌😉 @whataburger #TEXAS #Jalapeño A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Hearts across Houston are filled with love for the happy couple, who get more adorable with every Instagram post.

Congratulations, Daniella and Carlos!