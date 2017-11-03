The future Mrs. Carlos Correa is a complete catch and here are 10 reasons why

Just when Houston thought things couldn’t get any better, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made their first World Series victory even more memorable.
In a post-game interview, Correa decided it was the perfect time to ask girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez to be his wife.
As hearts across Houston paused mid-beat, the beauty queen rushed to her champion with an emphatic yes.
Now that the bubbly beauty became is future Mrs. Baseball, we all want to know more. Luckily for Rodriguez, she’s right at home in the spotlight.
1. She’s a former Miss Texas USA.
Rodriguez hails from Laredo, Texas, and won the Miss Texas crown in 2016. Previously, she’d won Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013. Rodriguez proudly represents her Mexican-American heritage on the pageant circuit.
2. She and Correa met when she threw out the first pitch at an Astros game in August 2016.
Though many joked she botched her first pitch, the beauty queen was all smiles. Her toss came up short and drifted off to the side of the plate. They posted their first photo as a couple during a Kanye West concert in Chicago Oct. 7, 2016.
3. She’s an Aggie.
Rodriguez studied teaching and early childhood development at Texas A&M International University, located right in her hometown. After she finishes her undergraduate education, Rodriguez said she wants to go to graduate school to earn a master’s degree in school counseling.
4. She just turned 21 on July 28.
Rodriguez may have a stellar resume already, thanks to her pageant titles, but she’s only 21. While she was competing for the Miss USA crown, she was the youngest woman in her cohort.
5. Her dream job is to be an actress.
Rodriguez considers acting to be her greatest talent. She began acting when she was a child and has participated in camps to improve her skills. She even appeared in a few independent films created by University of Texas students.
6. She worked for her parents’ family-run business.
Rodriguez comes from a close family. In addition to helping her parents run their business, she said she hopes to one day repay them for all the sacrifices they made for her.
Her father and brothers even taught her how to shoot, a skill she demonstrated for a pageant preview.
7. She plays the guitar and even writes her own songs.
The beauty queen is bursting with talent. No wonder Correa fell so hard for her.
8. She was a philanthropist before she became Miss Texas.
In her teenage years, Rodriguez supported organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Pink Ribbon Awareness, Best Buddies and the Special Olympics. After Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston, she joined Correa in helping the city recover.
9. She’s a dog mom to the most beautiful pup.
Correa’s pup Groot accompanies the beauty and her beau everywhere, even supporting Correa’s efforts on the field. Together, they make a beautiful family.
10. She once participated in a jalapeno eating contest.
We don’t know if she won, but her participation shows her bravery. She also enjoys jalapenos on her Whataburger.
Hearts across Houston are filled with love for the happy couple, who get more adorable with every Instagram post.
Congratulations, Daniella and Carlos!