If you’re looking to bring a bit more magic to your Texan life in the new year, you’re not the only one. The Harry Potter convention will hit Dallas this coming April and the event is already sold out.


Leaky Con 2018 — an international festival run by popular Harry Potter fansite The Leaky Cauldron — will take over the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas from April 10-12.

The Leaky Cauldron started running fan events in 2009, becoming an international spectacle with panels, guests and special features for dedicated Potter fans. Their most recent event was in Dublin, Ireland.

Leaky Con promises to bring celebrities. In the past, they’ve delivered popular names from the franchise including Evanna Lynch, who appeared throughout the franchise as Luna Lovegood, and Dan Fogler, the actor behind Jacob in the recent Potterverse film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. 

While tickets are currently sold out, sites like Craigslist and Stubhub are bound to have a few for sale for the vigilant as the event nears.

