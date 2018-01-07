At first look, it appeared as though Russell Ziemba planned to unfold a New Year’s Eve massacre at downtown’s Hyatt Hotel.

However, after hotel security said they called police out the morning of Dec. 31 to detain the intoxicated man, they later reportedly found a cache of guns and ammo in his top-floor room and determined the owner came with no intentions to use the items.

But, now, police say the story is changing, and Ziemba is about to make bail, after being held all week on a $105,000 bond.

After lowering the bond to $20,000, records show the man is set for release.

At first, authorities reported finding guns and “lots of ammunition” in Ziemba’s room; however, police are now saying they recovered approximately two magazines and 235 bullets in the room – one of the magazines allegedly coming Ziemba’s pocket.

Police also said they found his AR-15 loaded.

Investigators later said they didn’t believe the man intended “to use the weapons or to cause any kind of issue,” but this is a developing situation.

