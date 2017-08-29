The Houston police chief tearfully confirms that an officer drowned in a patrol car

Hurricane Harvey claimed the life of a Houston police officer, Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, on Sunday when he became stuck in a flooded patrol car while reporting for duty.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

“He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,” reported an official who wished to remain anonymous. The Houston Police Department said that Perez’s car became stuck in high waters while driving down I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

The death was confirmed through tears by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo in a Tuesday press conference.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared Perez’s final words. “I’ve got work to do,” he told his wife after she asked him to reconsider reporting for duty. He passed two days before his birthday.





