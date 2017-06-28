The Houston Rockets are getting a few new players, but one may have to pick a new number – and nickname

The Rockets have captured another NBA star for the out-of-this-world team.

According to recent reports, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul will be joining the Rockets, who offered Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Decker and a first round pick next year in exchange for the All-Star.

Paul already told the Clippers he planned to leave the team for free agency because he wanted to play on the Rockets alongside James Harden.





Not willing to lose their power player for nothing, the Clippers offered to help Paul join the Rockets through a trade deal.

Paul agreed to the player option final year on his contract to allow the deal to proceed.

Reports suggest the Rockets are also seeking Indiana Pacers star Paul George to add to their powerhouse.

NBC tweeted the trade deal as part of their Trade Report.

While Paul is well-known as CP3, because of his initials and jersey number, he may have to make adjustments when he arrives in Houston:

The number 3 Rockets jersey is already worn by Ryan Anderson.