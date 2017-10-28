The Houston Symphony just won a Grammy – in Europe

Play the funky music, Houston!

This year, the Houston Symphony will reportedly be receiving an award for Best Opera Recording (20th/21st Century Opera) at the 2017 ECHO Klassik awards.

According to Houston Public Media, the symphony will be awarded the prestigious honor for their rendition of Alban Berg’s opera entitled Wozzeck.

As featured at the top and above, technicians recorded the award-winning album during the 2013 concert performances at Jones Hall.





According to historians, Wozzeck is based on the German drama Woyzeck, whose author died before he could complete the play.

After first taking the stage in 1925, the initial composer said he pulled inspiration to create his opera after seeing and being moved by the images of military and civilian life in Germany at the time.

“It’s the largest award that the Houston Symphony has received – the greatest level of international recognition for a recording,” former Chief of Artistic Planning Aurelie Desmarais said in an interview.

She and former Houston Symphony Music Director Hans Graf will reportedly attend the ceremony in Hamburg, Germany to accept the award on behalf of the Houston Symphony on October 29.

Congrats to all of the players!