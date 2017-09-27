The jury is still out as to when jury duty will resume in Harris County

RELATED: This guy got out of jury duty by showing up with a beer, but there’s just one problem with that plan

Previously, jury duty was canceled through Sept. 22. Due to damage suffered from Hurricane Harvey, the Harris County Courthouse needs time to regroup. But with the schedule being pushed back even further, the case docket is sure to be backlogged, just like the waterlogged courthouse. District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office told Eyewitness News it could “take up to eight months” to repair damage to the flooded space.





Parties that have received jury summons will not be required to report for duty. However, upstanding citizens can choose to reschedule for a date on or after Oct. 16.

For those summoned to appear at one of the Justice of the Peace annexes, officials say they should contact the court to which they were summoned for more information.