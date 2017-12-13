Menu
Watch this entertaining video on why Texas' bold attempt to secede failed
As of this writing, the Houston Rockets currently stand with the best record in the NBA at 22-4.

James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets are on 11 straight wins and are among the favorites to beat the Golden State Warriors as this season’s Western Conference representative in the NBA finals this June.


What could possibly make the best team in the league even better?

How about adding the league’s best player?

Cleveland Cavaliers star and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James is reportedly entering the final year of his contract with his hometown team.

Despite his recent multi-million dollar mansion purchase in Los Angeles, which some sport experts believe is a signal of his intentions to leverage negotiations with the Cavs or the Lakers, James is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Some league sources claim James could be considering making a move to Houston for next season, and the stars may be aligning:

For starters, Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who the club acquired in a trade this past off-season, is one of James’ closest friends.

James, Paul and Harden all played together for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball squad, the “Redeem Team,” which took home gold in London during the 2012 Olympics.

Furthermore, while the Rockets are a dominant force on the court, the administrative front office is also a strong factor in making the team a contender for James’ services:

New owner Tilman Fertitta is reportedly showing signs he is willing to spend money to bring the Rockets into playoff contention.

General Manager Daryl Morey is also said to be attempting to work magic with the league’s salary cap by bringing in the right combination of leaders and role players to the Houston court.

Will James trade in his Cavalier crimson for Rocket red? Will he announce he will “take his talents to the Bayou City” live on ESPN for “The Decision: Part II”? Will he ride on a Houston fire truck in June 2019 to celebrate the second of the Rockets’ back-to-back NBA titles?

Stay tuned.

The King of basketball could become a Rocket, but the season's far from over
