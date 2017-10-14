The Lone Star State’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in December

Texans suffering from epilepsy may soon be able to find relief in the form of cannabidiol oil (CBD) made from compounds of local cannabis plants.

Knox Medical is the first dispensary to be licensed by the state of Texas, and, according to reports, will be opening in Schulenburg this December, joining its other two locations in Florida and Puerto Rico, repsectively.

According to a report by Texas Public Radio, there are over 150,000 people potentially able to utilize this treatment.





Authorizing forms of the drug, legislation known as the Compassionate Use Act allows patients under doctors’ supervision to use CBD oil to treat their epilepsy after the condition fails to respond to other drugs.

Patients report improvements in their symptoms and conditions after using the oil, which possesses a high concentration of CBD and a low concentration of the psychoactive THC – the reason for the drug’s current Schedule I categorization.

CBD oil can be inhaled through a vaporizer of taken under the tongue.

Knox Medical reportedly chose Schulenburg as its home base because “it’s right near the triangle of Houston, San Antonio and Austin,” owner Jose Hidalgo said in an interview.

Some residents of the 2,800-person Texas town said they were wary of a dispensary blowing through their borders, but others said they were open to the idea.

“I don’t believe in essence of smoking ‘weed,’ and driving and doing stuff like that,” Roy Smrkovski, a local business owner, said in an interview. “It is for medicinal purposes, why suffer? Why go through life and suffer?”

His said his wife suffers from a chronic condition, and he would in favor legalizing medical marijuana for more than epilepsy treatment.

Texas is taking steps on the road to legitimate marijuana business and economics in the state, with Houston’s less-than-4 ounces program in place and, according to officials, working effectively.

San Antonio is also reportedly implementing a similar policy, allowing citations to be written for possession of small amounts of marijuana instead of jail time.

Dallas City Council approved a measure permitting a cite and release program meant to lessen the severity of minor offenses, including marijuana possession, however, city bureaucrats reportedly delayed funding – possibly purposefully, some claim.

Hidalgo said customers can place orders from Knox Medical online for product deliveries, and, if all goes according to plan, they expect to open before the end of the year.