The man involved in a fatal wrong-way West Loop crash appeared in court yesterday

A day after police said Daniel Armando Mena’s eyes were bloodshot at the scene of a fatal accident he caused, he appeared in court for driving his car the wrong way on the West Loop, crashing into an SUV and killing the woman driver inside.

Officers say they could smell alcohol on Mena’s breath. He was out on bond for a prior DWI.

Mena was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the loop near Beechnut, when he crashed head-on into a GMC Acadia.





The victim was identified as 27-year-old Brenda Moreno, a wife, as well as mother to two young sons.

Mena is currently charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

His bond was set at $50,000.