Authorities say they arrested the man wanted for a triple slaying in west Harris County overnight.

Jeffrey Noble, 35, allegedly killed three people at a home late Friday afternoon, and witnesses said he fled in a red 1998 Honda or Acura.

His victims are identified as 22-year-olds Jessica Sciandra, John Sciandra and 25-year-old Jordan Michael Collier.

According to authorities, Noble, who they believe to be their killer, fatally shot them at a home on Creekhaven Drive around 4:30 p.m.

A woman at the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

If you would like to share additional information on this crime, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
