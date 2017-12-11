Authorities say they arrested the man wanted for a triple slaying in west Harris County overnight.

Jeffrey Noble, 35, allegedly killed three people at a home late Friday afternoon, and witnesses said he fled in a red 1998 Honda or Acura.

Jeffery Noble, 35, is wanted for Friday’s triple Homicide in West Harris County. May be driving a red Honda Accord, Texas LP: DMM-7269. Call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/v2RwCwD0QF — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2017

His victims are identified as 22-year-olds Jessica Sciandra, John Sciandra and 25-year-old Jordan Michael Collier.

According to authorities, Noble, who they believe to be their killer, fatally shot them at a home on Creekhaven Drive around 4:30 p.m.

A woman at the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

If you would like to share additional information on this crime, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.