The man who killed his nephew during a fight in northeast Houston is set to make his first appearance

An argument between a man and his nephew turned reportedly tragic late last week, after the uncle shot and killed the younger man in northeast Houston.

According to Houston Police, Joseph Filer, 41, shot and killed Javonta Hooper, 23, following an escalated argument.

Authorities said they charged Filer with murder, and he is expected to appear in court today, after being held in the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond over the weekend.





The incident occurred at a home near the intersection of Heath Street and Burning Bush Lane.

According to the Houston Chronicle, this isn’t the first criminal charge for Filer who carries a string of misdemeanor convictions in Harris County dating back to the 1990s:

In 1995 and 1996, he pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle; in 1997, he faced conviction charges of possession of marijuana; and in 2000, Filer pleaded guilty to a felony charge prior to the murder charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His most recent conviction came in 2008 for possession of between 4 and 28 grams of a controlled substance, reports show.

This is a developing story.