By Amanda O’Donnell

If you weren’t sure what to gift the Whataburger lover in your life this holiday season, Yeti might have an idea.





RELATED: Whataburger and James Avery just made holiday shopping easy this year

The cooler company has teamed with the Texas burger chain to develop an official Yeti tumbler that looks just like Whataburger’s famed orange and white Styrofoam cups.

We're excited to announce our latest collaboration with @yeti just in time for the holiday season. Shop our Whatastore and get your YETI today. Link in bio! A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:06am PST

If you’ll recall, stainless steel Whataburger tumblers are not novel. The chain released a version of the tumbler last year around this time priced at $42.99. But, according to Whataburger’s website, “while fans were thrilled, the feedback was the tumblers would be even better if they were officially YETI-branded.”

RELATED: Here to defend all (burgers) we hold dear, Whatawoman is the hero Texas wants and deserves

For three more dollars you can now buy an official Yeti-branded Whataburger tumbler here.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.