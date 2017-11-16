Menu
By Amanda O’Donnell

If you weren’t sure what to gift the Whataburger lover in your life this holiday season, Yeti might have an idea.


The cooler company has teamed with the Texas burger chain to develop an official Yeti tumbler that looks just like Whataburger’s famed orange and white Styrofoam cups.

If you’ll recall, stainless steel Whataburger tumblers are not novel. The chain released a version of the tumbler last year around this time priced at $42.99. But, according to Whataburger’s website, “while fans were thrilled, the feedback was the tumblers would be even better if they were officially YETI-branded.”

For three more dollars you can now buy an official Yeti-branded Whataburger tumbler here.

Chelsea Handler apologizes to Juanita Broaddrick for her tweet about sexual assault

12 cuddly and fluffy facts on the poodle

Man allegedly made pornographic videos of his baby stepdaughter and shared them online

Actress Rose McGowan’s arrest sheds light on a serious criminal justice reform issue

12 strong and sleek facts about the Doberman

