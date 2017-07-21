The mother and older brother of the 14-year-old boy killed the day after his birthday are arrested

Two days after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed during his birthday celebration, a mother and another son were arrested on unrelated charges.

Ellen Breaux, 33, was charged early Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She and son Messiah, 17, are being held in the Harris County Jail with $50,000 bail.

Ellen’s sister Naomi says the family is concentrating on burying O’Cyrus Breaux despite the confusion surrounding the arrests.





“I don’t even know what to say because I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “We keep calling, and they’re not giving us any calls back. My main focus right now is putting O’Cyrus in the ground.”

O’Cyrus was shot and killed in the early morning hours of a birthday celebration Sunday. He had turned 14 the day before.