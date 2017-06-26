The mother who is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old allegedly threatened another one of her children with a knife

Laquita Lewis, the single mother of four who is accused of stabbing to death her 4-year-old daughter on Father’s Day, allegedly was involved in a knife-wielding incident with another child late last year.

RELATED: A woman stands accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death

Lewis, 34, was arrested on a terroristic threat charge in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 altercation in which she brandished a knife and threatened her teenage son. At the time, Lewis did not have a record and, consequently in February, received 15 months of deferred adjudication.





Interestingly, Lewis took a Texas Risk Assessment System evaluation at the time, on which she scored the lowest possible score of zero, suggesting that it was highly likely she would commit another offense.

Shortly after she fled her northwest Houston apartment on June 18, following a fight with her boyfriend and father of the victim, Lewis was involved in a car accident on Loop 610 North and Interstate 10.

After texting family members that she had done “something bad” to her daughter, the family members alerted authorities, who then made a welfare check on the child and found her dead of stab wounds. Lewis was later arrested at the hospital.

RELATED: Woman who allegedly stabbed 4-year-old daughter is to be arraigned today

“If she hadn’t gotten into a traffic accident, we may be still looking for her [and] not know where she had fled to,” Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.