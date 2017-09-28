The officer who was hit by an alleged drunk driver is showing signs of improvement

Still in guarded condition, the cop who was hit while working a traffic stop on US-59 Tuesday night suffered head and abdominal injuries, as well as fractures, but is showing signs of improvement from critical condition.

According to Police Chief Art Acevedo, Officer Nestor Garcia, 24, is a “really well liked kid,” posting on Twitter asking for prayers.

We are at Memorial Hermann with Officer Nestor Garcia's family & extended @houstonpolice family, we need prayers. pic.twitter.com/pWNsZl75L8 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 27, 2017

“You know how I feel about drunk[en] driving. There’s no excuse for it. There’s no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Acevedo said in a statement. “Quite frankly, if it turns out through the investigation that the person is under the influence, we need to hold people accountable.”





Garcia was hit by 79-year-old driver Robert Zimmerman, who Acevedo estimates was traveling at least 50 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

The officer was reportedly dragged on the roadway after the initial contact.

This is a developing situation.