Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Karen Fonseca on Thursday afternoon, less than 48 hours after the “FUCK TRUMP” sign on the back of her truck went viral. Fonseca’s vehicle made headlines after people complained about the words printed on the back window.





The sign on Fonseca’s car read: “FUCK TRUMP- AND FUCK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

Fonseca was arrested due to an outstanding fraud warrant.

Prior to her arrest, Republican Sheriff Troy Nehls had sought the owner of the “FUCK TRUMP” vehicle.

“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359,” Nehls wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. “If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you.”

The post eventually came down after Fonseca was located and Sheriff Nehls received a barrage of harassment.

“The objective of the post was to find the owner/driver of the truck and have a conversation with them in order to prevent a potential altercation between the truck driver and those offended by the message,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to the media. “Since the owner of the truck has been identified, the Sheriff took down the post. Due to the hate messages he has been receiving towards his wife and children, the Sheriff will not be commenting on the matter further.”

Fonseca’s arrest came shortly after Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey said that he had no plans on taking the case.

Before her arrest, Fonseca didn’t pause when asked about her decal. With the ACLU in her corner, Fonseca made clear that it would not be coming down.

“It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” Fonseca told the Houston Chronicle “It’s just our freedom of speech, and we’re exercising it.”

“It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you,” Fonseca told ABC 13 before her arrest. “They want to shake your hand.”

Following her release, Fonseca was asked about her arrest. According to her, someone had found a previously “sealed warrant” with her name on it. Her husband believes other factors were at play.

“I think it’s the sticker.”