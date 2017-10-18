The parents of 5 children were killed in a motorcycle crash, and, now, the family wants answers

Over the weekend, Travis and Marcy Deyo’s motorcycle ride took a deadly turn, when the parents of five died in an accident.

RELATED: A morning crash between a school bus and a motorcycle has resulted in several injuries

But conflicting reports are surfacing about what happened when their motorcycle reportedly crashed into a car driven by a 17-year-old.

“I collapsed in my yard,” Matt Deyo said regarding the moment he learned of his brother’s death in an interview with ABC 13. He added four eyewitnesses told his family the vehicle at fault ran the red light at the intersection.





According to police, the teenage driver of the car received testing for intoxication, though police are not revealing the outcome of those tests at this time.

Currently, the unnamed driver is not facing any citations, charges or pending arrests for their involvement in the incident.

RELATED: A Liberty County man is facing some serious legal action after he took his toddler for a ride on his motorcycle

Meanwhile, the Deyo’s children, ages 2 to 13, are left grieving the loss of their parents.