The public input to rename San Antonio’s Robert E. Lee High School will make you laugh or question everything

The North East Independent School District in San Antonio may now be regretting their request of public input for the renaming of its Robert E. Lee High School.

The district stated they wanted the name to reflect “an idea, not a person” to be “wholesome and stand the test of time.” Most of what they got was anything but wholesome.

RELATED: As Dallas strips its Confederate street names, a street named after a notorious religious leader still hangs

Some of the historical figures entries suggested included:

The Donald Trump Institute for Muggle Studies



The Hillary Clinton School of Tolerance, Sunshine, and Leprechaun Farts

The Jeffrey Dahmer Culinary Institute

The John Wayne Gacy Center of Teenage Nurturing

The Adolf Hitler School of Tolerance and Love

Saddam Hussein High School for Peace and Wisdom

Jar Jar Binks High School

The school board received 2,443 submissions, of which 542 met the qualifications for consideration.

Several of the entries listed local personalities, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, current forward Kawhi Leonard, and former center Tim Duncan, as well as Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Some entries also called for the district to name the school after local political leaders, including former Mayor Julian Castro and current Mayor Ivy Taylor.

RELATED: With Vote to Rename Lee Park, Dallas Votes for Even More Changes

NEISD officials have yet to announce a winner, but the district announced the new name will be selected by the end of the 2017-18 school year.