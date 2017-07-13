The son of a housekeeper has confessed to a senseless murder of an elderly woman from Hedwig Village

Earlier this week, Michael Glenn Susberry, 55, told police he was responsible for killing his mother’s longtime employer, 79-year-old Janeil Bernard.

Breaking: Michael Susberry, 55, charged w/murder of Janeil Bernard in #HedwigVillage. He is son of Bernard's longtime housekeeper. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/fDGaVopz8J — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 11, 2017

RELATED: Police discover a gruesome murder outside a southwest Houston apartment

Her body was discovered by her maid around 1:00 p.m. on July 4 inside a home in the 11000 block of Capri Lane. She was found beaten and stabbed to death, and there were signs of a struggle, Sgt. Marvin Collins said during a news conference.

Police say Susberry, whose mother Moteel Susberry worked as Bernard’s housekeeper for 60 years before she retired, confessed to the crime.





The younger Susberry knew Bernard, and she let him into her home. He told police he lured the woman into the restroom, where he head-butted and stabbed her to death.

Police said he then ransacked her home, stole jewelry, took her wallet and a red, four-door Cadillac.

RELATED: Houston sees more murders than most cities across the country, but things have been particularly brutal lately

Susberry admitted to the crime when police were able to bring him in for voluntary questioning.

He is now facing capital murder charges and being held in jail.