The special session may have come to an end, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the legislative season may not be over

Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott blamed the House for the failure of nearly half the agenda items discussed during the 30-day special session.

While the extra term is now closed, the Governor is not ruling out calling a second one to resume attempts to reconcile continued legislative stalemates on a slew of controversial issues, including the long-running “bathroom bill.”

“They had plenty of time to consider all of these items, and the voters of the state of Texas deserved to know where their legislators stood on these issues,” Abbott said in an interview with KTRH radio, stating further the voters “deserved” an up-or-down vote on all the issues.





The special session ended on day 29, Tuesday, with several items left unaddressed or shot down.

In addition to a flushed bathroom bill deal, Abbott’s top priority of property tax reform also didn’t end up making it to his desk.

Some lawmakers apparently wanted to come back for another session to address unresolved issues, according to the Texas Tribune, and, when Abbott was asked about the likelihood of that happening, he answered cryptically:

“(A)ll options are always on the table.”

Abbott accused the House of “dilly-dallying” in an interview, saying the Senate was efficient by contrast, and emphasizing the need for the two chambers to work together in an interview.

Joe Straus, vocal opponent of the bathroom bill legislation, was among those blamed for the delay.