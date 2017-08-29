The state has started accepting applications for Harvey-related unemployment benefits

The Texas Workforce Commission on Monday said it has started accepting applications for disaster-related unemployment benefits to aid workers who lost jobs or self-employed individuals who were unable to work because of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Harvey.

Workers can apply for benefits online or by calling 1-800-939-6631 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

While the benefits aren’t available to all workers in the hurricane-stricken counties, workforce officials “encourage everyone who has lost wages due to being displaced from the storm to apply for unemployment insurance benefits and let the (workforce commission) review the circumstances of their unemployment situation,” spokeswoman Lisa Givens said in an email.

RELATED: All the information you need to help Texans as flooding reaches “catastrophic” levels In some cases, workers can receive benefits for a short period of unemployment, Givens noted, but eligibility is determined by individual circumstances.