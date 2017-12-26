Menu
ICYMI, there are wide, million dollar changes coming to Houston's Brays Bayou
HOUSTON —

Houston public school officials say they plan to tear down and rebuild four elementary schools severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey floods.


RELATED: Thousands of Houston students remain homeless three months after Harvey

Houston Independent School District Chief Operating Officer Brain Busby says the $126 million plan also would include elevating the rebuilt schools to ease the threat of damage from future flooding.

The four schools together had nearly 2,900 students last school year. Students now are in temporary quarters and the new buildings likely wouldn’t be completed until at least 2020.

Busby says the new construction would be the best use of the district’s resources. Three other schools still closed since the August storm won’t be demolished.

Officials say the reconstruction costs should be covered by insurance and federal and state aid.

RELATED: Students of Kingwood High get an “A” for adjusting to their new school after Harvey

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
