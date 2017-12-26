Houston public school officials say they plan to tear down and rebuild four elementary schools severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey floods.





Houston Independent School District Chief Operating Officer Brain Busby says the $126 million plan also would include elevating the rebuilt schools to ease the threat of damage from future flooding.

The four schools together had nearly 2,900 students last school year. Students now are in temporary quarters and the new buildings likely wouldn’t be completed until at least 2020.

Busby says the new construction would be the best use of the district’s resources. Three other schools still closed since the August storm won’t be demolished.

Officials say the reconstruction costs should be covered by insurance and federal and state aid.

