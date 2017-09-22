The Texas Renaissance Festival is dedicating its 2017 season to helping Harvey survivors rebuild

The Texas Renaissance Festival announced in a Sept. 13 press release it will donate a portion of the proceeds from its 2017 season to charities providing relief to thousands affected by Harvey.

“Texans have helped build our event into the largest Renaissance Festival in the country, so we want to return the favor by helping Texans rebuild their lives,” said Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager Terre Albert.

Our hearts are w/everyone that has been impacted by the recent storm. A % of ALL 2017 ticket sales will be given to #HurricaneHarvey relief. pic.twitter.com/W5HPg3JBir — TEX RENAISSANCE FEST (@texrenfest) September 1, 2017

“We hope that the magic of the Festival can be a much-needed escape for those affected by the natural disaster.”

RELATED: Headling a Harvey benefit concert, Houston will be thankful this KISS and Cheap Trick





Charities receiving donations from ticket revenue include: the Lone Survivor Foundation, which provides retreats to service members and their families who suffer from conditions like PTSD; the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett; and the Society of Samaritans, a nonprofit consisting of church organizations helping people outside the Houston area (specifically the Montgomery, Waller, and Grimes county areas) with donations of necessities like food and clothing.

The 2017 season will run from Sept. 30 through Nov. 26, and the festival usually brings in about 600,000 people every year, according to the release.

You can check out their website for more information on the festival and tickets.

RELATED: In Harvey’s wake, Houston’s restaurant scene was quick to gives back to our community