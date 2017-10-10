The Texas Tech University shooter is in custody, but his apprehension came at a cost

Katie Hall American-Statesman Staff, 8:38 p.m Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

10:15 p.m. update: The student who is believed to have shot and killed a Texas Tech University police officer is now in custody, according to university officials.

Texas Tech student Hollis Daniels, 19, is believed to have shot the officer in the head at the college’s police headquarters after officers brought Daniels in for questioning Monday night, university officials said.





9:30 p.m. update: The shooter who killed a Texas Tech University police officer is now in custody, according to the Lubbock Police Department and university officials.

Someone shot and killed the officer at the college’s police headquarters after officers brought the person in for questioning Monday night, a Texas Tech spokesman said in a statement.

The shooter was on the run for about an hour before being caught around 9:30 p.m.

University officials have not yet confirmed that the shooter was a student, but the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that the shooter is believed to be 19-year-old Texas Tech freshman Hollis A. Daniels.

Earlier today, university police found what they believe to be drugs in a room – the spokesman did not say in which building – during “a student welfare check” and “brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing,” spokesman Chris Cook said. At that point, the person pulled a gun and fatally shot the officer in the head.

The campus lockdown has now been lifted, university officials said.

“A Texas Tech officer was able to tackle the suspect as he fled and took him into custody,” the Lubbock Police Department tweeted. “LPD officers were close behind and assisted.”

8:50 p.m. update: A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police headquarters, two Lubbock media outlets are reporting.

Officers brought 19-year-old Texas Tech student Hollis A. Daniels into the department for questioning when the officer was shot in the head, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is reporting. Daniels is reportedly on the run and has been named as a suspect, though the newspaper does not say whether Daniels shot the officer.

“Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter,” the tweet from the Lubbock university says.

“The inside of the building has been cleared and a SWAT team is assisting with the search,” KCBD-TV reports.

The officer was shot around 8 p.m. at the Texas Tech Police building at 413 Flint Avenue, the KCBD-TV news station reports.

Earlier: A shooting has been reported at Texas Tech University’s police department, the college tweeted at 8:23 p.m.

“Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter,” the tweet from the Lubbock university says.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story; check back for details.

