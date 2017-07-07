The “Tourniquet Killer” just got an execution date

The “Tourniquet Killer,” the Houston man who terrorized the city for two decades before admitting to raping and killing young women and children, is set to die.

Anthony Allen Shore, 55, was granted a date at the execution chamber in Huntsville on October 18 Thursday by state District Judge Maria T. Jackson.

Shore is a “true serial killer, a person deserving of the ultimate punishment,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.





“His crimes were predatory, and his victims the most vulnerable in society–women and children. For his brutal acts, the Death Penalty is appropriate.”

In the 1980s and 1990s, Shore left a gruesome trail of young victims, raping and torturing them before strangling them with handmade tourniquets.

Among his victims were a 9-year-old girl, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, and 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada, whose naked body was found in the drive-through of a Spring Branch Dairy Queen in 1992.