The water park at Grand Texas is going to make a big splash

The renderings have been released, and one thing’s for sure: Grand Texas is going to have one impressive water park.

And now, construction is slated to begin next month on the massive cooling sanctuary that will put WaterWorld to shame.

According to the Grand Texas website, Big Rivers Waterpark will span 40 acres and will feature “the latest in slide technology,” a powerful wave pool and an extra-long lazy river.

The 150-acre Grand Texas Theme Park, located northeast of Houston, will feature roller coasters, a steam train, riverboat adventure, stagecoach and other amusement rides.





Construction is also set to begin on the Gator Bayou Adventure Park, a natural area that will include live alligators, zip lines, fishing and platform jumping.

The Grand Texas RV Resort with 135 sites and unlimited wifi and the SpeedSportz Racing Park, an outdoor go kart track, are already open at the site.